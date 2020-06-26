YWCA St. Paul 21-day Challenge

Ending systemic racism won't be easy. But sometimes, it's just a matter of knowing where to start. The YWCA St. Paul hopes you'll start by challenging yourself.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Since the death of George Floyd, many people have been eager to figure out how to affect change. What can they do personally to make a difference? Well, the YWCA St. Paul has not only some ideas, but a challenge for you.

“I think it's an easy way for folks to begin to educate themselves around the issues. How racism impacts lives and communities and what they can do to make a difference,” says Gaye Adams Massey, CEO of the YWCA St. Paul.

They say it takes 21 days to create a habit. The YWCA St. Paul hopes that's true.

“We're hoping to support folks who are interested in learning more and figuring out how they can be part of this important moment in our history,” says Massey.

So, the organization has launched a 21-day racial equity and social justice challenge. They challenge you to read, to listen, to watch and to learn. They've made it as simple as possible. You sign up, they send you the content in an email, every day.

“Curated articles, podcasts, activities, quizzes, and more and they're all designed to help them examine how racism and bias impact their lives and communities and how they can contribute to meaningful change," she says.

And while learning, and reading, and listening are all great, it will take action to fix this.

“This work is really long overdue in this country and it's not going happen unless lots of people come together with commitment to do the hard work of eliminating racism. We're hoping people will be inspired, and encouraged, and know what they can do will make a difference and get them out there doing the work. That's our goal,” says Massey.