Georgia man dies in rollover crash on Highway 52

The Georgia man's car went off the highway in Inver Grove Heights, hit a guardrail and then rolled over.

DAKOTA COUNTY, Minn. — A 63-year-old Georgia man died Tuesday evening in a rollover crash on Highway 52 in Inver Grove Heights, police say.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, 63-year-old Calvin Evans of Dublin, Georgia died when he was driving northbound on Highway 52 and his 2017 Ford Transit 250 went off the road, past the left shoulder and hit a guardrail.

Once the car hit the guardrail, police say it rolled. Evans was found dead at the scene of the crash when first responders arrived.

Minnesota State Patrol noted that the Georgia man was not wearing a seatbelt and alcohol was not involved.

