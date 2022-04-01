KARE 11's Gia Vang, KSDK anchor Michelle Li launch 'Very Asian' pop-up

Proceeds from the sale of "Very Asian" t-shirts, sweatshirts and hats will support the Asian American Journalists Association.

MINNESOTA, USA — On New Year's Day, a viewer in St. Louis, Missouri called KSDK, the local NBC affiliate and KARE 11's TEGNA sister station, and left a voicemail.

In that message, a woman criticized award-winning anchor Michelle Li for talking about what Korean people eat on New Year's Day.

"It was a simple story," Li wrote. "Americans eat greens for wealth, black eyed peas for luck, cornbread for gold, and pork for progress. And then at the end, I said, 'I ate dumpling soup. That's what a lot of Korean people do.'"

The caller said she took offense to Li's segment, saying Li was being "very Asian" on TV and that she should "keep her Korean to herself." The caller went on to say that if a white person talked about what they ate on New Year's Day "they would get fired."

You can listen to the full voicemail on Li's Instagram page.

Li, who is a Korean adoptee, responded to the incident in an article, writing, “We should all be allowed to bring our full humanity to the table and this is what happens when you’re perceived as perpetually foreign."

I'd love to say something back. — Michelle (@MichelleLiTV) January 2, 2022

As a show of support, KARE 11 Sunrise anchor Gia Vang, who is Hmong, retweeted Li's video and said "Hmong people consume a lot of Hmong sausage, chicken, pork with pepper this time of year. @MichelleLiTV I must be #VeryAsian too right now."

In just a few days, the #VeryAsian hashtag exploded on Twitter and generated national attention. Fellow journalists and members of the AAPI community are still sharing messages of support for Michelle, and Twitter users have started using the hashtag to share photos of their own traditional Asian meals.

Today's #VeryAsian lunch - ginger-soy pork tenderloin, eggplant in garlic sauce, and lots of rice mixed with ginger-scallion oil. Yes, you should be jealous. pic.twitter.com/EubZA9LYA1 — GemmyBaker is #VeryAsian (@Gemvious) January 4, 2022

Now, Very Asian is more than just a hashtag – it's also a pop-up project started by Vang and Li with the goal of "bringing attention to the pervasive nature of anti-AAPI attitudes in this country."

Vang and Li designed a series of shirts, hats and sweatshirts for both adults and kids. After costs, all proceeds will be donated to the Asian American Journalists Association, whose goal is to advocate for AAPIs in newsrooms, advance diversity and ensure fair and accurate coverage of communities of color.

The pop-up sale only lasts for two weeks through Jan. 18, 2022.

