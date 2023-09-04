Girl riding her bike dies after being hit by a car

MINNEAPOLIS — Traffic investigators with the Minneapolis Police Department are piecing together what happened after a girl was hit and killed while riding her bike Monday morning.
According to the MPD, the juvenile female was riding her bike from a residential driveway into the street near the 5600 block of 2nd Avenue South when she was struck by an oncoming vehicle around 8:30 a.m.
Police said the driver immediately pulled over and began helping the girl at the scene before she was taken to Hennepin Healthcare, where she later died from her injuries.
After interviewing witnesses and the passengers inside the vehicle, police said at this time "no criminality is suspected."
The girl's identity will be released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office at a later time.
