Girl struck in head following firearm discharge in southwest Minnesota

LYON COUNTY, Minn. — The Lyon County Sheriff's Office says a 9-year-old girl was shot in the head following a firearm discharge around 1:30 p.m. Monday.

Authorities say they were called to a home in rural Lynd, Minnesota when they discovered the girl with an apparent gunshot wound to her head. She was air-lifted to the hospital "due to the seriousness of [her] injuries."

Her current condition is unknown at this time.

It is still unclear what lead up to the incident, or who was holding the firearm at the time it discharged.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Authorities say there is no threat to the public.

