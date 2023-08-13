GoFundMe established for 11-year-old killed after his bike collided with car

Brackey was on his way back home from fishing when he was struck by the car, according to the fundraiser.

ALBERT LEA, Minn. — A child died after his bicycle was struck by a vehicle in Albert Lea on Friday.

The Albert Lea Police Department said it was called to the scene of the crash at 5:13 p.m. on August 11, where officers found 11-year-old Ayden Michael Brackey.

According to the department, Brackey had been struck by a Chevrolet Malibu that was driven by an 89-year-old woman from Albert Lea.

The woman driving southbound on Bridge Avenue with a green light when Brackey's bicycle "crossed in front" of her car and was struck, according to a release.

No impairment is suspected on behalf of the driver and no criminal charges are being sought, added the department.

A GoFundMe set up for Brackey said he was on his way back home from fishing when he was struck by the car.

"Ayden always held a smile on his face and had no fear. He lived his life with the brightest spirit and Heaven is lucky to have him," says the GoFundMe.

