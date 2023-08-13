GoFundMe established for 11-year-old killed after his bike collided with car

ALBERT LEA, Minn. — A child died after his bicycle was struck by a vehicle in Albert Lea on Friday.
The Albert Lea Police Department said it was called to the scene of the crash at 5:13 p.m. on August 11, where officers found 11-year-old Ayden Michael Brackey.
According to the department, Brackey had been struck by a Chevrolet Malibu that was driven by an 89-year-old woman from Albert Lea.
The woman driving southbound on Bridge Avenue with a green light when Brackey's bicycle "crossed in front" of her car and was struck, according to a release.
No impairment is suspected on behalf of the driver and no criminal charges are being sought, added the department.
A GoFundMe set up for Brackey said he was on his way back home from fishing when he was struck by the car.
"Ayden always held a smile on his face and had no fear. He lived his life with the brightest spirit and Heaven is lucky to have him," says the GoFundMe.
