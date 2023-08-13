x
GoFundMe established for 11-year-old killed after his bike collided with car

Brackey was on his way back home from fishing when he was struck by the car, according to the fundraiser.
Credit: GoFundMe

ALBERT LEA, Minn. — A child died after his bicycle was struck by a vehicle in Albert Lea on Friday.

The Albert Lea Police Department said it was called to the scene of the crash at 5:13 p.m. on August 11, where officers found 11-year-old Ayden Michael Brackey. 

According to the department, Brackey had been struck by a Chevrolet Malibu that was driven by an 89-year-old woman from Albert Lea. 

The woman driving southbound on Bridge Avenue with a green light when Brackey's bicycle "crossed in front" of her car and was struck, according to a release. 

No impairment is suspected on behalf of the driver and no criminal charges are being sought, added the department.

A GoFundMe set up for Brackey said he was on his way back home from fishing when he was struck by the car.

"Ayden always held a smile on his face and had no fear. He lived his life with the brightest spirit and Heaven is lucky to have him," says the GoFundMe. 

   

