GoFundMe set up for 5-year-old boy killed in Ramsey crash

RAMSEY, Minn. — A GoFundMe page has been set up for a 5-year-old boy who died in a Ramsey car crash Thursday night.

"This is a tragic ending to a beautiful life, a life that was too short. Elijah was such a light in so many lives. Elijah was the best big brother to Avery, they were inseparable." says the page.

Officials said the boy, Elijah Reardon, was a passenger in a Toyota minivan that left Highway 10 near Armstrong Boulevard in Ramsey just before 7 p.m. Thursday.

Minnesota State Troopers said the driver of the vehicle lost control and ran off the road, causing the minivan to hit a cement wall before rolling and coming to rest on its roof.

Additionally, a 4-year-old boy who was riding in the van suffered what was described as life-threatening injuries, while the 32-year-old female driver was also injured.

