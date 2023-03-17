GoFundMe set up for 5-year-old boy killed in Ramsey crash

RAMSEY, Minn. — A GoFundMe page has been set up for a 5-year-old boy who died in a Ramsey car crash Thursday night.
"This is a tragic ending to a beautiful life, a life that was too short. Elijah was such a light in so many lives. Elijah was the best big brother to Avery, they were inseparable." says the page.
Officials said the boy, Elijah Reardon, was a passenger in a Toyota minivan that left Highway 10 near Armstrong Boulevard in Ramsey just before 7 p.m. Thursday.
Minnesota State Troopers said the driver of the vehicle lost control and ran off the road, causing the minivan to hit a cement wall before rolling and coming to rest on its roof.
Additionally, a 4-year-old boy who was riding in the van suffered what was described as life-threatening injuries, while the 32-year-old female driver was also injured.
Watch more local news:
Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities in our YouTube playlist:
WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+
Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.
- Add KARE 11+ on Roku here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Roku Channel Store.
- Add KARE 11+ on Fire TV here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Amazon App Store.
- Learn more about KARE 11+ here.