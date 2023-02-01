GoFundMe set up for boy run over by school bus in Brooklyn Park

Osman has undergone several surgeries to repair "severe injuries to his legs, pelvis, and abdomen."

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn — A GoFundMe page is set up for a 6-year-old boy who suffered severe injuries after getting run over by school bus in Brooklyn Park.

The page was created by the boy's principal at Prodeo's Primary Academy in Columbia Heights.

"I am creating this page to support one of our kindergarten scholars, Osman, and his family," the GoFundMe post states.

Last Wednesday afternoon, police responded to a hit-and-run accident involving a school bus in the 8700 block of Edinbrook Crossing North in Brooklyn Park.

During the investigation, police learned that Osman had been dropped off by a school bus in the parking lot of the Edinburgh Golf Course to walk home.

During the drop off, Osman was run over by the bus, according to the news release.

Initially, the bus driver left the scene, but officers later located the driver, who was unaware they hit a child, police said.

Osman has undergone several surgeries to repair "severe injuries to his legs, pelvis, and abdomen." He is currently in stable condition at a hospital's Pediatric Intensive Care Unit, according to the principal's post.