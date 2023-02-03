Golden Valley approves contract with Hennepin County Sheriff

The new contract with the county says deputies will continue to rotate with Golden Valley police officers on 12-hour shifts until staffing needs are met.

The Golden Valley City Council voted to approve a new contract with the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office Tuesday, an effort to retain help amid the city's shortage of officers.

The new contract with the county says deputies will continue to rotate with Golden Valley police officers on 12-hour shifts until the department's staffing needs are met.

Golden Valley Police Chief Virgil Green says the city is working to recruit more law enforcement personnel, as the department currently only has eight sworn-in officers despite a large enough budget to employ around 31.

In August, the city also initiated a contract with the private security company BelCom, allowing unlicensed former police officers to assist with non-violent investigations at a cost of $85 an hour.

In an interview with KARE 11 on March 2, Green said the department is running a recruiting campaign on social media and several job boards to attract new hires.

“We’re doing everything we can within our powers to make sure that we do a good job of recruiting and making sure we hire the right people, and also to make sure the business community and the citizens know that we’re here to make sure that their safety is top priority," Green said.

Green says the city also has eight non-sworn officers who work in community resources.

