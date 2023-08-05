Two swimmers safe after rip currents pull them into Lake Superior near Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. — Two young swimmers are safe thanks to the quick thinking of a passing Canadian.
On Friday evening, the Duluth Fire Department got a call about swimmers in distress in the 800 block of South Lake Avenue. Three fire companies mobilized, but when crews arrived they discovered the swimmers were already safe on shore.
Officials said Mr. Branislav Molnar of Toronto, Canada was walking on the beach with a companion when he heard the cries for help from two juvenile females. He said that one of the swimmers had mostly made it to shore but a second still needed help. Branislav went in and was able to help the young woman to shore.
Mayo Clinic paramedics checked them out and officials said neither girl needed medical care.
The girls said they were swept out from shore while swimming in water that was waist to chest level deep when one was swept off of her feet and into the deeper water. Her friend tried to help and was also swept away by the rip current.
On Friday morning, the National Weather Service issued a Beach Hazard Statement for the area, warning that rip currents would be present and the Duluth Fire Department changed the beach warning flags to red.
Duluth Fire Department officials reminded the public that along Park Point, Lake Superior produces rip currents that can reach up to 100 feet offshore. These currents are more active following a day of heavy onshore winds.
