Rich Stanek, GOP candidate for governor, hospitalized after Buffalo crash

BUFFALO, Minn. — Representatives for Rich Stanek, a Republican gubernatorial candidate for governor and former Hennepin County Sheriff, say he is hospitalized after being involved in a crash Tuesday night.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Stanek was involved in a two-vehicle accident around 10:30 p.m. on Highway 25 and Catlin Street in Buffalo. MSP reports Stanek was driving east out of a church parking lot when his truck collided with a Chevy Malibu.

Both Stanek and the driver of the Malibu, a 40-year-old woman of Clearwater, Minnesota, suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Although the representative for Stanek told KARE 11 that he did not suffer serious injuries, doctors recommended he remain in the hospital for a 24-hour observation "out of an abundance of caution."

The representative went on to say Stanek has previously suffered neck and back injuries during his stint in law enforcement.

