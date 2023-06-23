Gophers Football 2024 recruiting class ranked in top-15 nationally

The class is currently on pace for a historic haul for Coach P.J. Fleck.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota’s 2024 recruiting class is currently in the top-15 nationally according to 247 Sports.

"It's incredible. It's so awesome to see other people commit and hop on board. Our class is special, and we have a special bond," said commit Sam Macy from Chanhassen.

The class as a whole is currently better ranked than the likes of Alabama, Clemson, Florida State, Miami, and Wisconsin just to name a few.

The class features 23 commits so far.

Of the top-ten players in the class of 2024 in the state of Minnesota, eight are currently committed to playing for P.J. Fleck and the Gophers. Three of those eight current commits play along the defensive line, including Macy, Mo Saine from Eden Prairie, and Jide Abasiri from Prior Lake.

“It's a blessing to be able to stay home, stay close to the family through your college years. Have your local friends and family watch you play, being able to go home at any time is really underrated," said Abasiri.

"I feel like we're starting to set a precedent that this is where Minnesota guys are, this is where Minnesota guys want to be."



Great to catch up with local #Gopher commits @SamMacy13, @jide_abasiri, @mo_saine99.



“A ton (of pride). Traditionally, before P.J. got here, a lot of guys didn't want to stay home, and so I feel like we're starting to set a precedent that this is where Minnesota guys are, this is where Minnesota guys want to be. Coach has had a huge influence on that, a huge influence on me and these guys in that this is the place to be," said Macy.

Before those three play together, they’ll spend this fall as seniors playing for their high schools one last time, and for Saine and Abasiri, that means going head-to-head.

"Last year, we were in the state semifinals, a game away from the state championship, and that's all my teams' been thinking about, is just getting back there, because we have a lot of talent right now, so we really believe that we're going to go to the State Championship," said Saine.

"I'm super excited. We have Eden Prairie in our sectional, we have to go through them to get to state, hopefully beating them for the first time, that'd be pretty cool and help lead my team to a state championship," said Abasiri.

Despite playing at three different schools involving multiple classes, the goal remains the same for all three of them according to Macy.

“Ecstatic, I'm ready to go. That's the goal, obviously, to win a state championship. That's the mentality," said Macy.

The highest-ranked recruit, according to 247 Sports is Nathan Roy, a four-star offensive lineman commit from Mukwonago High School in Wisconsin.

