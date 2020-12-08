Gov. Tim Walz names new Minnesota National Guard leader

Brigadier General Shawn Manke is set to fill the vacancy left by Major General Jon A. Jensen, who was promoted to Lieutenant General.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Gov. Tim Walz announced the appointment of Brigadier General Shawn Manke to serve as the Minnesota National Guard's next Adjutant General Wednesday.

Manke is set to fill the vacancy of Major General Jon A. Jensen, who was promoted to Lieutenant General.

In recent months, the Minnesota National Guard has been called to serve our state in unprecedented ways, and we are grateful for General Jensen’s service and steady leadership,” said Governor Walz. “Having served in the Minnesota National Guard for 24 years before becoming Governor, I know General Manke’s experience commanding Soldiers, concern for National Guard members’ well-being, and dedication to public service have prepared him to be an effective Adjutant General. I look forward to working with General Manke to serve the people of Minnesota.”

Manke is a Cambridge native, who has served in leadership roles in the Minnesota National Guard since 2003. He currently serves as the Assistant Division Commander of the 34th Infantry Division based in Rosemount, which provides training for ten National Guard brigades with more than 23,000 soldiers across Minnesota and eight other states.