Gov. Walz to unveil budget plan for 2022-23 biennium

ST PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is set to reveal his biennial budget proposal on Tuesday, with a focus on the state's economic recovery following the COVID-19 pandemic.

The governor will outline his "COVID-19 Recovery Budget" in a news conference scheduled for noon, with Republican legislative leaders scheduled to share their response later Tuesday afternoon.

Last month, Minnesota Management and Budget (MMB) projected a $1.273 budget shortfall for 2022-23, an improvement over previous projections in mid-2020 which called for a $4.7 billion shortfall. In its December forecast, MMB noted that the economic downturn sparked by the pandemic has affected all Minnesotans, but said unemployment had a disproportionate impact on lower wage workers.