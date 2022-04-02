Gov. Walz activates MN National Guard in Twin Cities

The deployment is for "public safety" in the federal trial of three former Minneapolis officers and in the wake of the Amir Locke killing.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Gov. Tim Walz has deployed the Minnesota National Guard to provide security help in St. Paul during the federal civil rights trial of three former Minneapolis police officers charged in connection with George Floyd's death and if guard members need to respond in Minneapolis in the wake of the killing of Amir Locke.

The federal trial of J. Alexander Kueng, Thou Tao and Thomas Lane will enter its third week on Monday. The court has been in recess for part of this week after Judge Paul Magnuson revealed one of the defendants in the case tested positive for COVID-19. It's scheduled to resume next Monday.

Amir Locke was shot and killed by Minneapolis police on Wednesday morning while officers were conducting a search warrant for the St. Paul Police.

"Out of an abundance of caution for the safety of Minnesotans, and at the request of the City of Saint Paul, I have authorized the Minnesota National Guard to make preparations to assist local law enforcement agencies as needed," said Governor Walz. "The National Guard will be available to help keep the peace, ensure public safety, and allow for peaceful demonstrations."

The search warrant that resulted in the police shooting of Locke was not originally supposed to be a "no-knock" warrant, law enforcement sources tell KARE 11 Investigative Reporter A.J. Lagoe.

St. Paul police originally did not request a no-knock warrant from a judge, but when Minneapolis police were asked to execute the warrant, MPD insisted the warrant be changed to authorize it be executed without first knocking, KARE 11 has learned.

The warrant to support the raid has not yet been made public.

Gov. Walz' order does not require guard members to take posts throughout the Twin Cities at this time, but the members are ready to assist local law enforcement if required.

