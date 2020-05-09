Gov. Walz drives through State Fair Food Parade

The Governor told KARE 11 an announcement on whether to extend the peacetime emergency will come "early next week."

ST PAUL, Minn. — Governor Tim Walz says an announcement on extending the peacetime emergency will come early next week. The current order expires Friday.

He spoke with KARE 11 while driving through the Minnesota State Fair Food Parade Saturday.

"We're debating over this weekend, making sure we get all those things right. I think we're concerned about the numbers over Labor Day. We've seen states around us kind of skyrocket," he said.

Governor Walz drove himself and his family through the Food Parade Saturday.

"Jerry [Hammer, State Fair General Manager] and the folks at the State Fair have done an incredible job," he said. "I will have to say it feels a little melancholy and sad not to see these streets full on a beautiful day, but just the experience, and getting out here, and trying to support the vendors ... it really does make you appreciate how special this place is."