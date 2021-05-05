Gov. Walz to announce timeline for easing COVID restrictions Thursday at noon

The governor's office is expected to release more information on the announcement Thursday morning. At noon, Walz will detail the changes in a live address.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Gov. Tim Walz will announce a timeline for loosening statewide COVID-19 restrictions Thursday at noon, his office announced Wednesday.

While the governor was already expected to make the announcement Thursday, the exact timing of the announcement wasn't released until Wednesday afternoon.

The governor's office said Walz will detail the timeline in a live address at noon. He will answer reporter questions in person at 1 p.m., then speak to media from across the state virtually at 1:45 p.m.

KARE 11 will carry Walz's noon address live on kare11.com and YouTube.

The Wednesday press release from Walz's office called attention to Minnesota's vaccination efforts. Earlier Wednesday, state health officials announced that more than 2 million Minnesotans are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

"As millions of Minnesotans are getting vaccinated, Governor Walz is making plans to wind down COVID-19 restrictions and get Minnesota back to business as usual," said spokesperson Teddy Tschann.

He said Walz will also speak about "doubling down" on vaccination efforts.

Walz declared a peacetime emergency in March 2020 due to the pandemic. The peacetime emergency declaration gives him extended powers, allowing him to make decisions for the state to slow the spread of COVID-19 without input from other elected lawmakers.

State Republican lawmakers have pushed back against the governor's peacetime emergency powers since he first made the declaration.

Walz still hasn't said specifically what will change in the new timeline, but recently said the 2021 Minnesota State Fair would look like "a pretty close to normal event."