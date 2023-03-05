Gov. Walz to transfer power to Lt. Gov. Flanagan Monday as he undergoes medical procedure

Walz will be undergoing a colonoscopy, a preventative medical procedure, at 1 p.m.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Governor Tim Walz will temporarily transfer power to his Lieutenant Governor, Peggy Flanagan when he goes under general anesthesia for a procedure on Monday.

Walz sent a letter to House Speaker Melissa Hortman and Senate President Bobby Joe Champion, per state statute, announcing the upcoming transfer of power on Sunday.

Gov. Walz will temporarily transfer power to Lt. Gov. Flanagan Monday afternoon while he gets a preventative care colonoscopy. pic.twitter.com/IucZD6ddCU — John Croman (@JohnCroman) March 5, 2023

“Preventive care screenings are critical tools to help detect, prevent, and treat disease,” said Governor Walz. “I hope my procedure serves as a reminder and encouragement for Minnesotans to seek out preventative care and stay on top of your health.”

