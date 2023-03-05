x
Gov. Walz to transfer power to Lt. Gov. Flanagan Monday as he undergoes medical procedure

Walz will be undergoing a colonoscopy, a preventative medical procedure, at 1 p.m.
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz signs the PRO Act

ST PAUL, Minn. — Governor Tim Walz will temporarily transfer power to his Lieutenant Governor, Peggy Flanagan when he goes under general anesthesia for a procedure on Monday. 

Walz sent a letter to House Speaker Melissa Hortman and Senate President Bobby Joe Champion, per state statute, announcing the upcoming transfer of power on Sunday. 

Walz will be undergoing a colonoscopy, a preventative medical procedure, at 1 p.m.

“Preventive care screenings are critical tools to help detect, prevent, and treat disease,” said Governor Walz. “I hope my procedure serves as a reminder and encouragement for Minnesotans to seek out preventative care and stay on top of your health.”

