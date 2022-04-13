Rich Stanek, GOP candidate for governor, discharged from hospital after Buffalo crash

Stanek was released from North Memorial Hospital after being treated following a serious but non-life threatening cash on April 12.

BUFFALO, Minn. — Rich Stanek, a Republican gubernatorial candidate for governor and former Hennepin County Sheriff, was released from the hospital Thursday after being involved in a crash on April 12.

Stanek was leaving a campaign event at the Buffalo Covenant Church in Buffalo around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday when his truck collided with a Chevy Malibu on on Highway 25 and Catlin Street, according to Minnesota State Patrol.

Stanek was kept in the hospital for a 24-hour observation "out of an abundance of caution," according to his representatives. Stanek has sustained various back and neck injuries throughout his 38-year law enforcement career.

Both Stanek and the driver of the Malibu, a 40-year-old woman of Clearwater, Minnesota, suffered non-life threatening injuries.

In a statement released Thursday, Stanek said doctors are not worried about any on-going medical concerns from the crash

“I want to thank everyone across Minnesota for their warm wishes. I also want to thank the medical professionals at North Memorial Health Hospital, and the first responders at the scene who took great care of me, and everyone involved. Finally, I want to wish the other driver a full recovery,” said Stanek in a statement.

“I may have taken a couple days off from the campaign trail to rest, but I will be back on the campaign trial later today. I am the only Republican candidate who will resoundingly beat Tim Walz in November and I look forward to continuing to meet with Minnesotans around the state leading up to the endorsing convention in May.”

Watch more local news: