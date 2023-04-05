Gov. Walz to sign bill dedicating highway to Prince

CHANHASSEN, Minn. — The late pop superstar Prince will be honored with a renamed stretch of highway that runs past his Paisley Park museum and studios, under a bill that Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is preparing to sign Tuesday.
Purple signs will soon go up along a seven-mile stretch of Minnesota Highway 5 in the Minneapolis suburbs of Chanhassen and Eden Prairie designating it the Prince Rogers Nelson Memorial Highway. Prince’s friends and fans are covering the costs.
The Minnesota Senate approved the legislation 55-5 on Thursday and sent it to the governor for his signature. The bill passed the House unanimously last month on the seventh anniversary of Prince’s death.
“Prince was a true genius, a visionary artist who pushed the boundaries of music and cultures in ways that will never be forgotten," the bill's lead sponsor, Republican Sen. Julia Coleman, of Waconia, said ahead of the vote. "His influence can be heard in the work of countless musicians who came after him, and his legacy continues to inspire new generations of artists to this day.”
Paisley Park, where Prince lived and recorded, now draws visitors from around the world to Chanhassen. It's also where Prince died on April 21, 2016, of an accidental fentanyl overdose at age 57. The 65,000-square-foot complex is now a museum run by his estate as well as an event venue and recording studio.
The singer, songwriter, arranger and instrumentalist broke through in the late 1970s and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2004. He created hits including “Little Red Corvette,” ″Let’s Go Crazy” and “When Doves Cry,” and sold more than 100 million records worldwide.
