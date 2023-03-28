Gov. Walz, family to take up residence on Sunfish Lake during mansion renovation

A $6.3 million renovation on the Governor's Residence, located in St. Paul's historic Summit Avenue neighborhood, is slated to begin this summer.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Governor Tim Walz and his family will trade their historic St. Paul neighborhood for new digs on Sunfish Lake starting this summer.

The temporary change of address is due to an upcoming renovation of the Governor's Residence, a 111-year-old English Tudor-style home located in the Summit Avenue neighborhood.

While the 14,000-square-foot residence gets some much-needed updates on the interior and exterior, the Walz family will move into the Sunfish Lake property starting in late May.

The Department of Administration agreed to lease the property, located at 25 Sunny Side Lane, for a total of $314,662.50. The lease began on March 27, 2023, and continues through Sept. 2024.

The lakefront property was built in 1990 and last sold in 2004 for $1.3 million, according to Realtor.com. The 7,952-square-foot home has five bedrooms and sits on a 3.53 acre lot.

According to the Department of Administration, projects on the docket for the $6.3 million Governor's Residence renovation include:

Revitalizing interior finishings

Replacing plumbing fixtures

Modernizing mechanical systems to be more energy efficient and meet energy codes

Upgrading security systems

Floor plan alterations "to improve food service operations, accommodate State sponsored receptions and to improve the livability of the Residence"

Repairs to improve site drainage, stormwater compliance and foundation and tunnel leaks

Construction is scheduled to start in June and be completed no later than September of next year.

