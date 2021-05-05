Gov. Walz announces timeline to end Minnesota COVID restrictions

The end of statewide restrictions will come in three steps, and Minnesota's mask mandate could end July 1 if vaccination thresholds are met.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Governor Tim Walz on Thursday revealed a three-step timeline for ending nearly all statewide COVID-19 restrictions by May 28, and also set thresholds for scuttling Minnesota's mask mandate by July 1 at the latest.

Here are the guidelines set by the Walz administration and state health officials.

Step one - noon, May 7: Includes initial steps to relax some restrictions, primarily in outdoor settings.

Removes limits for outdoor dining, events, and other get-togethers, ends mask requirement outdoors except at large venues with over 500 people.

Eliminates state-established mandatory closing time for bars, restaurants, and food and beverage service at other places of public accommodation.

Step two - May 28: Remaining capacity and distancing limits come to an end, including for indoor events and gatherings. Requirements that remain include:

Face coverings indoors and for outdoor events that exceed 500 people.

There will be no new safety requirements for businesses, though they must maintain their plans to keep their employees and customers safe – as they have from the beginning of the pandemic – guided only by a minimal universal state guidance document.

Step three - No later than July 1: Mask mandate ends, takes place once 70% of Minnesotans age 16 years and older – 3,087,404 Minnesotans – get at least one dose of the vaccine.

Remaining face covering requirement and the requirement for preparedness plans will end. Work on vaccines will continue, and local jurisdictions and entities may set their own mask policies.

“Our nation-leading vaccination effort has put us in a strong position to safely transition toward life as we used to know it,” said Governor Walz in a statement. “The pandemic is not over and we have work to do. But from the State Fairgrounds, to doctor’s offices, to retrofitted Metro Transit buses that deliver vaccines where they’re most needed, Minnesotans now have more opportunities than ever to get the vaccine when and where they want to. As cases recede, more people get vaccinated every day, and vaccines are readily available to all who want it, we can now confidently and safely set out our path back to normal.”

The governor's office said Walz will provide more details on the timeline in a live address at noon Thursday. He will answer reporter questions in person at 1 p.m., then speak to media from across the state virtually at 1:45 p.m.

KARE 11 will carry Walz's noon address live on kare11.com and YouTube.

A statement from House GOP leadership calls the ending of restrictions "too little, too late," and blasts Walz for maintaining his emergency powers.

“For more than a year, I have been working with the hospitality industry to try and engage the Governor’s office on a roadmap to safely reopen Minnesotan,” said Rep. Dave Baker (R-Willmar) in a released statement. "Time and time again, our efforts fell on deaf ears. Finally the Governor seems to be listening — at least to the large venues and sports teams — but it's too little too late for many businesses who have been asking for certainty and a seat at the table for months."

A Wednesday press release from Walz's office called attention to Minnesota's vaccination efforts. Earlier Wednesday, state health officials announced that more than 2 million Minnesotans are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

"As millions of Minnesotans are getting vaccinated, Governor Walz is making plans to wind down COVID-19 restrictions and get Minnesota back to business as usual," said spokesperson Teddy Tschann.

He said Walz will also speak about "doubling down" on vaccination efforts.

Business owners are eager to learn more. Nicole Christianson, the founder of Live True Yoga, can only have about nine people in one space at a time due to capacity limits. Instructors are wearing masks, as well as headsets, to livestream classes to people at home simultaneously.

"I'd have a huge celebration if we were able to have more people in studio," she said. "I can't emphasize enough how important that would be, not just from a financial standpoint to get more people back here, but also just from a community connection standpoint."

Walz declared a peacetime emergency in March 2020 due to the pandemic. The peacetime emergency declaration gives him extended powers, allowing him to make decisions for the state to slow the spread of COVID-19 without input from other elected lawmakers.

State Republican lawmakers have pushed back against the governor's peacetime emergency powers since he first made the declaration.

Walz still hasn't said specifically what will change in the new timeline, but recently said the 2021 Minnesota State Fair would look like "a pretty close to normal event."

The state fairgrounds are currently operating as a COVID vaccination site.