Governor's Deer Hunting Opener to be hosted by Three Rivers Park District

The official deer hunting season for 2022 will begin on Nov. 5 and run approximately through Nov. 20.

MINNESOTA, USA — On Tuesday, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources announced that Three Rivers Parks will host the Governor's Deer Hunting Opener this year.

The official season open date for the state will be Nov. 5. Three Rivers Parks will host a series of events around their 4,900 acres prior to the season opener.

In a statement, Governor Tim Walz said, "Minnesota is home to top-notch public lands and fantastic outdoor recreation opportunities across the entire state. I look forward to celebrating the time-honored deer hunting tradition so many Minnesotans look forward to each year.”

The events for the opener include:

Deer management listening session (Nov. 3) : DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen will host a listening session for people with an interest in deer and deer management.

: DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen will host a listening session for people with an interest in deer and deer management. Deer hunters’ reception (Nov.3) : Deer hunters in the Elm Creek Park Reserve will have the chance to chat with park and DNR staff, learn more about conservation organizations and other topics.

: Deer hunters in the Elm Creek Park Reserve will have the chance to chat with park and DNR staff, learn more about conservation organizations and other topics. Opening day of Minnesota’s firearms deer season (Nov. 5) :

: Social media highlights of opening day in Minnesota: Hunters are encouraged to share their favorite memory from opening day on social media with the hashtags #DeerCampMN and #OnlyInMN.

Hunters are encouraged to share their favorite memory from opening day on social media with the hashtags #DeerCampMN and #OnlyInMN. “All About Deer” at Eastman Nature Center: The Eastman Nature Center in Elm Creek Park Reserve will be open to the public from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Visitors will be able to learn about the state's deer hunting opportunities for adults and youth deer hunting and how it is used for conservation.

“Special archery and shotgun hunts are important deer management tools in our parks and provide opportunities for hunters who do not have private property or the time to travel ‘up north’ to hunt,” said John Moriarty, the Three Rivers Park District senior manager of wildlife. He also said the Parks appreciate the opportunity to be a part of the long-standing tradition and want to promote safety for all of the hunters this year.

The Minnesota Governor's Deer Hunting Opener celebration has been going on for 20 years and 2022 will be the first year the event is being held in the Twin Cities metro.

