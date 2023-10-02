Grand jury indicts man on 1st-degree murder charges in connection with Chisago County house fire

Prosecutors said Dallas Evenstad went to the home in Chisago County last June and poured gas over two residents while they slept before lighting them on fire.

CHISAGO COUNTY, Minn. — After a man was killed and a woman was severely injured in a Chisago County house fire in June, an Albertville man has been indicted by a grand jury on various charges, including first-degree murder.

The Chisago County Attorney's Office announced 34-year-old Dallas Evenstad was indicted last week on one count of first-degree premeditated murder; two counts of second-degree unintentional murder; and one count of first-degree assault causing great bodily harm, stemming from the fire earlier this year.

According to the county attorney, Evenstad was charged shortly following the incident with second-degree murder and first-degree assault. The more serious charges were added after the indictment, as Minnesota law does not allow for a person to be charged with first-degree murder without input from a grand jury.

In a statement Monday, the attorney's office claimed Evenstad went to the victims' home in rural Chisago County in the early morning hours of June 4, where he allegedly threw gasoline on the residents while they were sleeping. The attorney's office alleges Evenstad then intentionally set them on fire.

One of the victims, a man, died from his injuries at HCMC later that morning, while the other victim, a woman, was taken to Regions Hospital in critical condition. Officials say the woman is still recovering from third- and second-degree burns.

Following the incident, Evenstad was arrested in Crosby, Minnesota, and taken to the Chisago County Jail where he remains on $2 million bond.

Prosecutors laid out their case in front of the grand jury on Sept. 25 and 26, which ultimately returned indictments on four charges.

A trial date has not yet been set, but if convicted of first-degree murder, Evenstad faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.

