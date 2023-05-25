Grand Old Day 2023 schedule released

ST PAUL, Minn. — The Grand Old Day celebration is right around the corner on Sunday, June 4 in St. Paul, and the event's schedule has just been released.
Grand Old Day's first scheduled activity is a two-mile Fun Run, which starts at 8:30 a.m.
The festival's parade is scheduled to start at 9:30 a.m. and begin at Dale Street and end at Fairview.
For a full line-up of activities, including music at the various stages the festival offers, click here.
Attending Grand Old Day is free, but visitors must purchase wristbands, which cost $10 in advance or $15 on the day of the event, to enter the beer gardens.
Grand Stage VIP passes can be purchased for $50.
Grand Old Day is returning in 2023 for the first time since it went on hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Watch more local news:
Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities and across Minnesota in our YouTube playlist:
WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+
Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.
- Add KARE 11+ on Roku here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Roku Channel Store.
- Add KARE 11+ on Fire TV here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Amazon App Store.
- Learn more about the KARE 11+ app for Apple TV in the Apple App Store.
- Learn more about KARE 11+ here.