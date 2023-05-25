Grand Old Day 2023 schedule released

The one-day festival is coming back for the first time since 2019.

ST PAUL, Minn. — The Grand Old Day celebration is right around the corner on Sunday, June 4 in St. Paul, and the event's schedule has just been released.

Grand Old Day's first scheduled activity is a two-mile Fun Run, which starts at 8:30 a.m.

The festival's parade is scheduled to start at 9:30 a.m. and begin at Dale Street and end at Fairview.

For a full line-up of activities, including music at the various stages the festival offers, click here.

Attending Grand Old Day is free, but visitors must purchase wristbands, which cost $10 in advance or $15 on the day of the event, to enter the beer gardens.

Grand Stage VIP passes can be purchased for $50.

Grand Old Day is returning in 2023 for the first time since it went on hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Watch more local news:

Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities and across Minnesota in our YouTube playlist:

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+