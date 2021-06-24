Grandmother of boy who was shot demands justice as artist shares message through song

"I want the community to keep these three babies' names alive," Sharrie Jennings said. "I want the community to be outraged."

ST PAUL, Minn. — There is a new call for justice for the three children shot in north Minneapolis.

Aniya Allen and Trinity Ottoson-Smith died from their injuries at six and nine years old. Ladavionne Garrett Jr. survived but remains in the hospital after being shot in the head.

His grandmother, Sharrie Jennings, says she visits every day as the 10-year-old goes through various speech and physical therapy sessions.

"A couple weeks ago, he gave a thumbs up to command," Jennings said. "Today, he squeezed my hand to command. I'm so thankful that God has brought him to where He has brought him."

While Garret is making progress, Jennings emphasized there is a long way to go. She also feels the community is letting her down.

"The other two little girls, I pray for their family daily," she said. "This is a tragic situation that happened in north Minneapolis. It's a sad situation that north Minneapolis is still not angry about it. It's like they were angry when it happened. Everybody was talking about it when it happened, but as weeks go along, it fades away. It's just like these three little kids are getting swept under the rug."

But there is someone trying to keep the kids top of mind. Pneuma Pierre is a creative writing consultant for High School for Recording Arts. He's also a music artist known as Ninja 4 Jesus.

After hearing about the shootings, he wrote a song with the power to reach the right ears.

"The song is called 'Fill Us Up,'" the artist said. "God, give us the hope that we need, the power that we need, the strength that we need for our children. That's what the song is about. The hope that someone will hear a message that will spark an action or will spark a confession or something that will bring about change."

Jennings is certainly calling for a confession. Even a tip, no matter how small.

"Are people speaking up like they should be? No," she said. "The police can only do so much. They're limited to what the streets tell them. They only can do so much. They pulled cameras they did their homework. Now it's time for the community to step up. This is three kids. Three kids and ya'll still not mad until it knock on your door. Then you'll be mad. You'll be mad when it knock on your door."