How the construction of the Green Line altered the path of St. Paul’s Central Corridor and what we can learn from it

As questions arise about the $2 billion expansion of the state’s Blue Line route through north Minneapolis, let’s examine how the Green Line affected St. Paul’s Midway and Frog Town neighborhoods.

Since the Metropolitan Council's Green Line was constructed, a route linking the downtowns of St. Paul and Minneapolis, the train’s central corridor has seen billions of dollars in investments. From condos to a soccer stadium, the Midway neighborhood's landscape has changed with an outstanding boom in development.

Mega project/micro perspectives :

More than $4 billion dollars have been invested along the route of the Green Line since it opened in 2014, according to the University of Minnesota’s Center for Urban and Regional Affairs (CURA).

The project employed 5,000 workers and at its peak and saw an average weekday ridership of more than 250,000 riders.

“I was really excited. I felt like it was about time to have some additional transportation,” said Jun-Li Wang, who worked with the Hamline-Midway Coalition before the Green Line’s construction

But both the placement and the idea of a major transit path through the community reminded some of the demolition of the old Rondo neighborhood for the construction of Interstate 94.

“I just thought that that was going to be the end of life as we knew it. All our families were afraid that they were going to come into and past University Ave. and buy up the properties. Then there wouldn't be any more in the neighborhood,” said Tameka Jones, owner of Lip Esteem in the Rondo area.

Trahern Crews, who lives in the Selby area of St. Paul said "If you look at what happened to the Midway shopping center, the bowling alley is gone, the grocery store is gone, some of that is connected to the light rail,"