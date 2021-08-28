After cooler, wet weather, Greenwood Fire 14% contained

The lightning-caused fire has been burning since Aug. 15 and is estimated to cover around 40 square miles.

ISABELLA, Minn. — Thanks in part to cooler, wetter conditions in northern Minnesota, the Greenwood Fire in the Superior National Forest is 14% contained.

That's a big change since Friday morning, when officials said it was 0% contained. According to a Saturday morning update from the U.S. Forest Service, the fire stayed at 25,991 acres -- about 40 square miles.

Forest officials said crews took advantage of cooler weather, higher humidity, and light rain Friday. More than 500 personnel are fighting the blaze, including crews from around the country.

Due to crews' progress in suppressing the fire, some evacuation orders are being lifted. Evacuation orders are still in place for McDougal Lake, Sand Lake, Jackpot, Slate Lake, the Mitawan Lake Road area, the Highway 2 corridor, and north of Highway 1 near East and West Chub lakes.

The Greenwood Fire has been burning since Aug. 15, when officials say it was started by lightning. It has destroyed 14 primary structures, including homes and cabins, and nearly 60 outbuildings.

"My heart goes out to those that did lose property, and I know those crews were doing their best (to) make sure they were trying to save those structures," Lake County Emergency Management Director Matt Pollman said Friday.

The Greenwood Fire is the largest of several wildfires burning in northern Minnesota. Officials said the John Ek and Whelp Fires in the BWCA Wilderness remain at 1,563 acres and 50 acres with no containment.

Crews are using aircraft and heavy ground equipment to fight the wildfires, including "unique" equipment like an amphibious tractor.

One of the most unique pieces equipment in the wildland fire toolbox is an amphibious tractor known as a ‘Marsh Master’.... Posted by U.S. Forest Service-Superior National Forest on Saturday, August 28, 2021