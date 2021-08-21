Greenwood Fire grows to more than 9,000 acres in northeastern Minnesota

According to online incident information, nearly 300 personnel are involved in fighting the blaze.

ISABELLA, Minn. — Editor's Note: The video above originally aired on Aug. 18.

Officials say the Greenwood Fire has grown to more than 9,000 acres near Isabella early Saturday, up from less than 5,000 acres Friday.

According to an online incident update from the U.S. Forest Service, the fire jumped across Highway 2 Friday afternoon, prompting more evacuations.

Officials said the Lake County Sheriff's Department coordinated evacuations in the area of Jackpot, East and West Chub lakes, and Slate Lake. Gusty weather is expected to continue Saturday, making continued fire growth likely.

The USFS said operations Saturday will emphasize firefighter safety and assess the fire's movement. As of Saturday morning, officials estimated the wildfire's size at 9,067 acres. "Extreme wind driven runs" are a factor in its spread, as is Minnesota's prolonged drought.

According to online incident information, nearly 300 personnel are involved in fighting the blaze. Crews have been dispatched from around the country to help. The fire's containment date is estimated at Wednesday, Sept. 1.

The Greenwood Fire, which is one of several current wildfires in northeastern Minnesota, has been burning since Aug. 15. Officials said Thursday that it was caused by lightning.

