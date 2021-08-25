Rep. Stauber: Greenwood Fire destroys buildings in northeastern MN

Changing winds and heat were prominent factors impacting the fire, and a big problem crews are facing is actually reaching it.

ELY, Minn. — The Greenwood Fire continues to grow and has burned nearly 22,000 acres in northeastern Minnesota.

KARE 11 reporting partner KBJR spoke with Congressman Pete Stauber, whose congressional district includes areas impacted by the fire.

The congressman confirmed through the U.S. Forest Service the fire had destroyed some buildings in its path, though an exact scope of the losses is unclear.

"It's really important that we stay together and understand that together we're gonna put this fire out, we're gonna lose no lives, and we're gonna rebuild once we put this fire out," the congressman said.

Localized conditions surrounding the fire remain fluid.

Earlier Wednesday, around 2 p.m., the area surrounding the flames saw cooler temperatures and cloud coverage that local officials credited with helping to slow the spread.

But, those conditions have since changed. What once was a flat line of smoke visible from Ely Airport evolved into smoke plumes around 4 p.m., only a couple hours later.

Changing winds and heat were prominent factors impacting the fire, and a big problem crews are facing is actually reaching it.

While aircraft continue to play a vital role in combating the flames, dumping water from above, the local incident commander tells KARE 11 it takes more specialized equipment to truly get a handle on it.

In parts of the Superior National Forest, some terrain can be so dangerous that heavy machinery and even hand crews have struggled.

They recently received a new tool to help called a marsh master - which you can think of as an amphibious tractor that can better navigate the complicated landscape.

Clark McCreedy, the interagency public information officer for those fighting the fire, says, "We've got rolling, steep and rolling terrain in some places, wet, marshy ground in others. We're looking for roads to get into, and in some cases we actually have to improve the road to provide access."

Wildfires have also forced forest officials to extend the Boundary Waters Canoe Area closure another week.

The U.S. Forest Service says all permits for BWCA have been canceled through Sept. 3.