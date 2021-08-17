Greenwood wildfire doubles in size, fire behavior described as 'extreme'

Officials say the blaze now covers more than 2,000 acres, threatening homes, cabins and recreational sites.

ISABELLA, Minn. — The worst-case scenario laid out by fire officials appears to be materializing, as a wildfire moving its way across an area of northeast Minnesota doubled in size Monday.

A Facebook post by the U.S. Forest Service (USFS)-Superior National Forest says the Greenwood Fire now covers an estimated 2,000 acres, up from the 1,000 estimated by an aerial crew Monday morning. Winds gusting at 25 to 30 miles per hour, low humidity, temps in the mid-to-high 80s and dry foliage created a perfect storm of sorts, fueling the wildfire and making things difficult and dangerous for crews trying to stop it.

The post describes fire behavior as "extreme," which can involve a high rate of spread, presence of fire whirls, and unpredictability. The National Wildfire Coordinating Groups says extreme fires often behave erratically, sometimes dangerously.

Fire officials say two helicopters and one fixed-wing aircraft dropped water from the air, and eight fire engines and two bulldozers worked on the ground trying to suppress the fire, which was originally spotted around 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon on the Laurentian Ranger District, about 15 miles southwest of Isabella.

"The most effective way of controlling these fires is with utilization of aircraft at this time," said fire management officer Nick Petrack in a posted video. Petrack said the extreme fire conditions are expected to last at least three or four more days.

Additional resources are on the way to aid in the wildfire, including an incident management team to coordinate ground and air crews.

Lake County sheriff's deputies and emergency management personnel went door to door at homes and cabins near McDougal Lake, notifying residents to evacuate as the flames advanced. USFS says approximately 75 residences were evacuated.

Byron Boler tells KARE 11 that the wildfire started a stone's throw from Snow Shoe Country Lodge, which is just off Highway 2 about five miles north of Greenwood Lake. Boler says he's been told that a DNR fire team is stationed near his property to protect it, but can't confirm it because when he tried to return to the 7-cabin business on Monday the roads had been blocked off.

Boler has been a co-owner of the lodge for only a year, and has big plans for an expansion that would double the size of the resort. Still, he emphasizes that lives are more important than property and explains that Snow Shoe Country Lodge is a rustic retreat that celebrates the wonders of the natural world... something humans can't always control.

"We're kind of at the mercy of nature... and that's what we got into," he said with a resigned chuckle.