Greenwood wildfire grows to 3,200 acres

Fire officials say the blaze threatens homes, cabins and rec sites. They believe it will be 7 to 10 days until the fire is contained.

ISABELLA, Minn. — An unrelenting aerial assault is slowing the spread of the Greenwood Fire but not stopping it, as U.S. Forest Service (USFS) fire officials say the wildfire burning near Isabella now covers more than 3,000 acres.

The Greenwood wildfire is one of three major wildfires crews are battling across the state.

The U.S. Forest Service (USFS)-Superior National Forest says the Greenwood Fire now covers an estimated 3,200 acres, up from the 2,000 estimated by an aerial crew Tuesday morning. Winds gusting at 25 to 30 miles per hour, low humidity, temps in the mid-to-high 80s and dry foliage created a perfect storm of sorts, fueling the wildfire and making things difficult and dangerous for crews trying to stop it.

A post on the USFS Facebook page Tuesday describes fire behavior as "extreme," which can involve a high rate of spread, presence of fire whirls, and unpredictability. The National Wildfire Coordinating Groups says extreme fires often behave erratically, sometimes dangerously.

On Tuesday USFS officials said two helicopters and one fixed-wing aircraft are dropping water from the air, and eight fire engines and two bulldozers working on the ground trying to suppress the fire, which was originally spotted around 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon on the Laurentian Ranger District, about 15 miles southwest of Isabella.

Thirty firefighters are currently deployed. The USFS is optimistic that the fire can be contained in 7 to 10 days.

"The most effective way of controlling these fires is with utilization of aircraft at this time," said fire management officer Nick Petrack in a posted video. Petrack said the extreme fire conditions are expected to last at least three or four more days.

Additional resources are on the way to aid in the wildfire, including an incident management team to coordinate ground and air crews.

Lake County sheriff's deputies and emergency management personnel went door to door at homes and cabins near McDougal Lake, notifying residents to evacuate as the flames advanced. USFS says approximately 75 residences were evacuated.

On Tuesday night, the USFS announced Lake County Emergency Management opened a Red Cross shelter at the Finland Community Center for anyone displaced or unable to reach their homes.





Lake County Emergency Management has a Red Cross shelter up & running at the Finland Community Center for those... Posted by U.S. Forest Service-Superior National Forest on Tuesday, August 17, 2021

Byron Boler tells KARE 11 that the wildfire started a stone's throw from Snow Shoe Country Lodge, which is just off Highway 2 about five miles north of Greenwood Lake. Boler says he's been told that a DNR fire team is stationed near his property to protect it, but can't confirm it because when he tried to return to the 7-cabin business on Monday the roads had been blocked off.

Boler has been a co-owner of the lodge for only a year, and has big plans for an expansion that would double the size of the resort. Still, he emphasizes that lives are more important than property and explains that Snow Shoe Country Lodge is a rustic retreat that celebrates the wonders of the natural world... something humans can't always control.

"We're kind of at the mercy of nature... and that's what we got into," he said with a resigned chuckle.

Multiple roads have been closed in the fire zone, including Highway 2 from Forest Highway 11 to Highway 1, and Highway 1 from New Tomahawk Road to Lankinen Road near Isabella.

As the Greenwood Fire burns, crews are also wrestling with two additional wildfires burning in northwestern Minnesota. The North Norris and Square Fires are both in the vicinity of Warroad and Baudette in Lake of the Woods County.

Fire officials with the Minnesota Incident Command System (MNICS) say the Norris Fire was reported Saturday inside the Beltrami Island State Forest approximately 20 miles southwest of Roosevelt. As of Tuesday the fire has consumed 85 acres and is listed as zero percent contained. Two National Guard Blackhawk helicopters have been deployed to drop water from above, and ground crews are working by hand and with heavy equipment to establish a containment line and lay hoses to extinguish hot spots.

The Square Fire was discovered Sunday burning in a spruce stand and bog about 3 miles northwest of Graceton. The fire area is approximately 75 acres, and is also listed as zero percent contained. Several aircraft are involved in suppression efforts, and additional crews and equipment are arriving Tuesday.

Complicating efforts to put down both fires is a forecast that includes temperatures in the mid-90s and winds from the south with gusts up to 30 miles per hour. Lake of the Woods County is already tinder-dry, listed on the U.S. Drought Monitor as being under extreme drought conditions.