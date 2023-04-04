Grocery workers voting to potentially authorize strike at 33 Cub Foods stores

MINNEAPOLIS — Tuesday night, union leaders representing thousands of Cub Foods grocery workers will announce if members voted to authorize an unfair labor practices strike.
Approximately 3,000 UFCW Local 663 members from 33 Cub stores, who the union says have been working without a contract since March 4, cast their ballots throughout the day Tuesday after unfair labor practices charges were filed against UNFI Cub Foods.
The results of the vote will be announced live on Facebook around 8:30 p.m. Following the vote, on Wednesday, April 5 at 10:30 a.m., the union will make an announcement regarding its next steps at Cub Foods in Maple Grove.
The union is demanding better wages and better protections for workers, and alleged that UNFI Corporate Cub Foods interfered with employees "exercising their rights to participate in protected concerted activity," interrogated employees about union activity and illegally surveyed union activity.
As part of their request for a two-year contract, the grocery workers union proposed a two-year increase of $4 per hour for full-time workers, $2 in the first year and $2 in the second. Cub returned with a $2.75 per hour increase, with a $1.50 per hour increase in the first year and a $1.25 increase in the second year.
If union members vote to authorize a strike, the following stores would be impacted:
- Bloomington
- North Minneapolis
- Apple Valley
- Blaine North
- Blaine South
- Blaine West
- Brooklyn Park North
- Brooklyn Park South
- Burnsville Heart of the City
- Burnsville South
- Champlin
- Chanhassen
- Coon Rapids South
- Crystal
- Eagan East
- Eagan North
- Eagan West
- Fridley
- Lakeville North
- Lakeville South
- Lakeville West
- Maple Grove
- Monticello
- New Brighton
- Plymouth Vicksburg Ln N
- Plymouth
- Rockford Road
- Rosemount
- Savage
- Shorewood
- St. Anthony
- St Louis Park Uptown
- St Louis Park West End
"Cub cares greatly about its team members and has negotiated diligently and in good faith with UFCW local union #663 to finalize a new collective bargaining agreement. As part of its current offer, Cub has proposed historic wage increases and agreed to ongoing union health and pension plans on terms specifically requested by the union," Cub Foods said in a statement shared with KARE 11.
"We’re deeply disappointed that the union elected to spend today taking a strike authorization vote instead of using that time to meet with us to reach an agreement on terms for a new contract. It is our strong hope that the union will choose to continue negotiations rather than pursue a strike. In the event there is a strike, we are prepared to implement contingency plans to ensure the continued availability of the products and services our guests have come to count on from Cub."
The next bargaining session between the union and UNFI is slated for April 11.
