Trump-tied group pushing for voting changes in Wisconsin

Trump spokesman Hogan Gidley said his Center for Election Integrity is working with state Republicans to put a measure on the ballot to implement changes.

MADISON, Wis. — A group supporting former President Donald Trump's agenda is working to bypass Wisconsin's Democratic governor to change the swing state's election laws.

The disclosure was made by former Trump spokesman Hogan Gidley during a meeting the conservative group held for state lawmakers. Wisconsin Republicans are trying to change the state's election system but anticipate being blocked by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.

