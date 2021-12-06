x
Trump-tied group pushing for voting changes in Wisconsin

Trump spokesman Hogan Gidley said his Center for Election Integrity is working with state Republicans to put a measure on the ballot to implement changes.
FILE - In this Jan. 22, 2019, file photo, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers addresses a joint session of the Legislature in the Assembly chambers during the Governor's State of the State speech at the state Capitol in Madison, Wis. A group formed to support former President Donald Trump's agenda is working with Wisconsin Republicans on a ballot measure that would bypass Evers, the state's Democratic governor, to change how elections are run in the battleground state. (AP Photo/Andy Manis, File)

MADISON, Wis. — A group supporting former President Donald Trump's agenda is working to bypass Wisconsin's Democratic governor to change the swing state's election laws.

The disclosure was made by former Trump spokesman Hogan Gidley during a meeting the conservative group held for state lawmakers. Wisconsin Republicans are trying to change the state's election system but anticipate being blocked by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.

Gidley said his Center for Election Integrity is working with state Republicans to put a measure on the ballot to implement changes.

Trump's false claims of widespread voter fraud have fueled Republican attempts to change voting in several states.

 

