Another Twin Cities metro restaurant will close this weekend

ROSEVILLE, Minn. — Grumpy's Bar & Grill announced Sunday that their Roseville location would close July 30.

The restaurant said in a Facebook post over the weekend that their mortgage is forcing them to close. "What got us was when the folks holding your mortgage say “Sell or we call the note," the post said.

The location off of Snelling Avenue will close its doors to the community after 14 years of service.

Before the July 30 closure, the restaurant will host one last "Big Kahuna Bash." The one-day Tiki and surf event will feature Hawaiian food, a scavenger hunt and music.

But after this weekend, what will happen to the employees?

Well, they're going to have to wait, at least until after the building's renovations will be completed. The post says they've all been offered positions at the new restaurant that will take Grumpy's place — "Mito."

Grumpy's Bar & Grill has another location in northeast Minneapolis that will remain open.





