Guilty plea for man accused in Brooklyn Center police pursuit, crash that led to 6-year-old's death

Hakeem Muhammad pleaded guilty to one count each of fleeing a peace officer resulting in great bodily harm and fleeing a peace officer resulting in death.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minneapolis man facing multiple charges in connection with a Brooklyn Center crash that left a 6-year-old dead last summer pleaded guilty Tuesday to two felony counts.

According to Hennepin County court records, 29-year-old Hakeem Muhammad entered a plea of guilty for one count each of fleeing a peace officer resulting in great bodily harm and fleeing a peace officer resulting in death.

With his guilty plea, prosecutors agreed to drop two of their four original charges and give Muhammad credit for 305 days already served to go toward his forthcoming sentence.

According to the criminal complaint filed in 2022, prosecutors alleged Muhammad crashed his vehicle into another during a police pursuit on July 15, resulting in the death of a 6-year-old girl and injuries to four others. One of the injured parties, a 15-year-old girl, suffered a traumatic brain injury, internal bleeding and bruising to her liver.

Records show that at the time, Muhammad had an active warrant out for his arrest relating to a fatal shooting, which occurred only four days before the crash. The complaint said when officers located Muhammad in a vehicle in Brooklyn Center, he took off and led them on a pursuit.

Prosecutors say Muhammad was going approximately 94 mph as he approached the four-way intersection of 53rd Avenue and Humboldt Avenues North in Brooklyn Center, where he then crashed into another vehicle that contained the five victims.

Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill is scheduled to hand down Muhammad's sentence on Friday, June 16.

