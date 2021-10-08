Gun owners group sues over firearms ban at the Minnesota State Fair

The Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus is seeking an injunction as a new security agreement with Ramsey County is set to begin this year.

ST PAUL, Minn. — A Minnesota group that advocates for the rights of gun owners is suing the organizers of the Minnesota State Fair for its policy banning gun owners with valid permits from carrying their firearms during the fair.

The Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus filed suit in Ramsey County court on Tuesday, seeking an injunction against the fair's gun policy.

The lawsuit names the defendants as the State Agricultural Society, which is in charge of the Minnesota State Fair, as well as Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher, after the county agreed to provide security at the fair in 2021.

In addition to the Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus, the plaintiffs also include two individuals, both regular fairgoers, who are seeking the ability to legally carry a firearm onto the fairgrounds.

"Plaintiffs wish to exercise their fundamental, constitutionally and statutorily protected right to carry loaded, operable handguns on their person, at the annual Minnesota State Fair, for lawful purposes including immediate self-defense," the suit reads. "But they cannot because of the laws, regulations, policies, practices, and customs that Defendants have been enforcing and continue to actively enforce today."

The suit claims the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution and Minnesota law "supersedes ... any inconsistent local regulation." The suit also claims the policy was not properly established in the State Agricultural Society's bylaws for the fair.

The Minnesota State Fair previously ran its own security until the recent retirement of its police chief. Last month, the fair entered into an agreement with the sheriff's office to provide security, which includes increased law enforcement officers, private security, and metal detectors at the gates for the first time.