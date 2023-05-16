Gun reports trigger responses at 2 Robbinsdale area high schools

Similar reports were made about a person with a gun on a school bus headed for Armstrong and Cooper High Schools. Both turned out to be non-credible.

Example video title will go here for this video

PLYMOUTH, Minnesota — Editor's note: The video above first aired on Nov. 22, 2022.

Reports of a person with a gun on a school bus triggered emergency responses at two Robbinsdale area high schools.

The principals of both Armstrong and Cooper High Schools sent messages home to parents and guardians Tuesday morning, letting them know about similar incidents that resulted in disruptions to the school day.

In his message Armstrong principal Erick Norby said law enforcement notified the school around 8:40 a.m. that an individual possessing a gun may have boarded a school bus headed for Armstrong. An immediate order was issued to "shelter in place" while Plymouth police responded. The bus involved in the report was searched, the bus driver interviewed and surveillance video looked at.

Norby says the school was also swept by police.

Ultimately it was confirmed that all students aboard the bus were from Armstrong and no weapon was located. The shelter-in-place order was lifted at 10:15 a.m. and students reported to class as normal.

A similar report was made to officials at Cooper High School in New Hope. In her communication with parents principal Shaunece Smith shared that police informed the school that two individuals in possession of a gun may have climbed aboard a school bus headed for Cooper. Smith says that bus was directed to a remote area of the parking lot so the bus could be screened, and students aboard "lightly patted down" and their backpacks searched.

New Hope police swept that bus using a K9 officer. Smith says no guns were found, and the threat was determined to be "non-credible."

Both principals Smith and Norby noted that their schools take all threats seriously and that all will be vigorously investigated to ensure the safety of all.

"I know this has been a scary, confusing and stressful situation," wrote principal Norby. We shelter in place out of an abundance of caution, as we ensure that the building is safe and secure."

"We know this can be scary for students, staff and families," wrote principal Smith. "If you feel your student would benefit from talking with our social worker or our school psychologist, our support team will be available at school today."

Neither school is releasing information on individuals who "may have been involved in the situation," citing data privacy laws.

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+

Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.





Watch more local news: