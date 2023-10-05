Gun stolen from St. Paul mayor's father linked to at least 4 crimes, including the shooting of a 15-year-old

As St. Paul considers a new gun storage ordinance, opponents note Mayor Melvin Carter had two guns stolen from him, while his father reported three lost guns.

SAINT PAUL, Minn. — In one week, the St. Paul City Council will vote on a proposal that would require changes to the way firearms are stored.

It would require guns to be stored and secured in a home or in a car, and for ammunition to be stored separately.

Mayor Melvin Carter believes fewer stolen guns will result in fewer victims.

KARE 11's news partner MPR News has reported extensively over the last several years that Mayor Carter had two guns stolen from his house, while his father — a retired St. Paul police officer whose name is also Melvin Carter — has reported losing three guns himself.

"We are expecting responsible gun owners to do their part to protect our community because we know loose guns falling into the wrong hands can have a devastating effect," Carter said, regarding the storage proposal in his State of the City speech last month.

"Loose guns" can end up being used in a string of crimes.

For example, in March 2020 someone fired four .380 caliber shells in the direction of a house on Western Avenue. One bullet went through the wall and landed in the bedroom where a 14-year-old girl was sleeping, according to St. Paul police reports.

A month later, right next door, someone fired at least two .380 shells in the direction of a house on Charles Avenue, with one bullet going through a window where a 7-year-old girl was playing on the floor.

A year later, someone reported shots and found two .380 casings on the ground at the corner of Payne Avenue and Geranium.

Five months after that, a 15-year-old boy was shot in the cheek while standing in front of a house on Beaumont Street. Two .380 cases were found on the ground.

That .380 caliber Glock was finally recovered under the passenger seat of a car in a traffic stop last year. According to a St. Paul police memo, it was linked to all those shootings and traced back to its original owner — Melvin Carter Jr., the father of Mayor Melvin Carter.

The elder Carter reported it stolen, possibly from his unlocked car, in June 2017, three years before the first documented crime it was used in.

In an interview with MPR News, the mayor's father apologized to the city and the families of those affected and said though he is a highly trained professional, he has learned a lesson about the safe storage of firearms from the incident.

Rob Doar from the Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus said the new gun storage ordinance would constitute victim-blaming, and what happened to the mayor's father shows it can happen to even a well-trained professional.

Mayor Carter told KARE 11 News that he and his father always kept their guns safely stored and didn't directly address whether the proposed ordinance would have made a difference.

