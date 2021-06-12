Guthrie Theater cancels final 'A Christmas Carol' shows over COVID

The Guthrie said breakthrough cases among vaccinated cast and staff prompted cancellations of the Sunday, Dec. 26 and Monday, Dec. 27 performances.

The Guthrie Theater in downtown Minneapolis has canceled its last two performances of the holiday classic "A Christmas Carol" because of multiple COVID-19 cases within the cast and staff.

The Guthrie said breakthrough cases among vaccinated people prompted cancellations of the Sunday, Dec. 26 and Monday, Dec. 27 performances.

According to the theater, people who bought tickets will be contacted by the Box Office for a full refund.

The Guthrie says its next production, "A Raisin in the Sun," is expected to start on time Jan. 8, 2022.

As a result of multiple COVID-19 cases within vaccinated members of our cast and staff, we have made the difficult decision to cancel remaining performances of A CHRISTMAS CAROL. Tickets will be refunded at the point of purchase; please contact our Box Office for details. — Guthrie Theater (@GuthrieTheater) December 26, 2021

First Avenue has also canceled a major end-of-year event, its New Year's Eve Danceteria. The party was slated to feature DJ Espada, DJ Michael Grey, and DJ Rowsheen with DJ Smitty on Dec. 31. First Ave says anyone who bought tickets via AXS online or by phone will have their credit card automatically refunded within 30 business days.

Other refunds are available at the original point of purchase.

The cancellations come as the highly contagious omicron variant continues to rapidly spread.

On the heels of holiday parties and celebrations, health officials are urging Minnesotans to get tested for COVID-19.

"If you are not feeling well or you had a high risk exposure, the people that you were staying with for the holidays, they are all sick with COVID-19, then you would want to stay home yourself and get tested," said Dr. Madeleine Gagnon, Vice Chief of Staff at Gillette Children's Specialty Healthcare.

To meet increased demand for COVID tests due to holiday travel and gatherings, and the growing presence of the omicron virus, hours have been expanded at several community COVID-19 testing sites across Minnesota.

