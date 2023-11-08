Hail, thunderstorms leave thousands without power across Minnesota

As storms moved into Washington County, athletes participating in the Ragnar Road Minnesota race stopped to help clear a tree that had fallen onto a sedan.

MINNESOTA, USA — Xcel Energy said nearly 25,000 people were without power Friday evening as a line of thunderstorms moved across Minnesota.

Nearly 25,000 people were affected by outages as of 6 p.m., according to Xcel's electric outage map.

As storms moved into Washington County in the east metro, athletes participating in the Ragnar Road Minnesota race helped to clear a tree that had fallen onto a sedan along the race route.

Others across the Twin Cities metro reported dime-to-quarter-sized hail, which KARE 11 photojournalist Gary Knox captured from the station's parking lot in Golden Valley.

