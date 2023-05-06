x
Hall of Famers, media personalities and local celebrities attend Randy Shaver Golf Classic

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. — Minnesota Twins legends Joe Mauer, Paul Molitor, and Minnesota North Stars icon Lou Nanne were just a few of the familiar faces that showed up to support the Randy Shaver Cancer Research and Community Fund.

Shaver welcomed the cadre of accomplished athletes as well as media personalities, including NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, to the annual golf classic to raise money to fund research and cancer-related projects locally. 

2023 Randy Shaver Golf Classic brings out local legends to fight cancer

PLAY BALL! Randy Shaver enjoys the company of Twins legends Juan Berenguer, Al Newman, Tony Oliva, Joe Mauer, Paul Molitor and Jack Morris. All turned out for the 2023 Randy Shaver Golf Classic to raise money for cancer research.

Not to worry, Shaver appears to have avoided sinking his golf cart into a pond this year.

Click here to see more information about the fund's work. 

