Halloween happenings around the Twin Cities

Here are some events going on for you and your family to enjoy this Halloween.

MINNESOTA, USA — If you're looking for some spook-tacular fun for the whole family, look no further!

Here are some events going on across Minnesota this Halloweekend:

Minnesota Zoo Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular

This spooky holiday staple is back for another season from Oct. 1 to Nov. 5. Carved pumpkins are out on display on the Zoo walkways, and you can even try your hand at the art and customize your very own pumpkin.

Tickets range in price from $18 to $24, and members of the Minnesota Zoo can get $2 off the General Admission price. For more information and to book tickets visit mnzoo.org.

An Evening of "Murder and Monsters" at Hennepin History Museum

On Oct. 29 and Oct. 30, the Hennepin History Museum will present “Murder and Monsters: The Story of Harry Hayward and Other Victorian Horrors,” where you can learn the tale of Minneapolis' first serial killer, Harry Hayward. This will be followed by a presentation hosted by Matthew Kessen, who will talk about the popular monsters of the 19th century.

The event will be held from 7-9 p.m. on both days, with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $50 per person, and all proceeds will go toward the museum. For more information and to purchase tickets visit the Hennepin History Museum website.

Valleyfair Family Amusement Park Tricks and Treats

For something both the kids and grown-ups can enjoy, visit Valleyfair Amusement Park's "Tricks and Treats" event. From now until Oct. 30 enjoy Halloween-themed bites and sips, dance parties, parades and more!

Tickets start as low as $29.99 when you buy online. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the Valleyfair website.

Minnesota Ghost Walks

If you're interested in spooky history and getting your steps in, a ghost walk is the event for you. With tours available in Anoka, Minneapolis, St. Paul and Stillwater, you can get a guided walk through town and hear some scary tales...and maybe even spot a ghost!

For more information on the tours, visit exploreminnesota.com.

Anoka Halloween

As the Halloween Capital of the world, the city of Anoka goes all-out for the ghostly holiday! Take a drive to see which house has the scariest decorations on the block, burn off some candy calories during the Gray Ghost Halloween 5K and enjoy the Grand Day Parade on Saturday, Oct. 29.

Find more Halloween events around St. Paul here.

Find more events around Minneapolis here.

Find more info on family-friendly Halloween events here.

Watch more local news: