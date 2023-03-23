Here's how you could see Hamilton in Minneapolis for $10

MINNEAPOLIS — Don't throw away your shot to see Hamilton in Minneapolis this spring!
When the Tony-winning musical comes to town again on April 4, theater-goers can be in the room where it happens for a fraction of the typical ticket cost: $10.
That's because 40 tickets will be available for each performance at the Orpheum Theatre through a digital lottery, which opens on Friday, March 24 at 10 a.m.
The first round of the lottery will be open until noon on March 30 for tickets to shows on April 4-9.
After that, lotteries will start each Friday and close the following Thursday for performances in the upcoming week.
Here's how you can enter:
- First, download the official Hamilton app
- Enter the lottery between 10 a.m. Fridays and noon Thursdays
- Whether you win the lottery or not, you'll be notified between 1 and 4 p.m. on Thursday via email and mobile push notification
- If you win, you have two hours to claim and pay for your tickets
- Each winner can purchase up to two tickets
Regular-priced tickets run from $119 to $349 for each of the touring company's 40 shows at the Orpheum, which runs from April 4 through May 6.
