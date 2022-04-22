Hamline University permanently drops standardized test scores from admission process

Dozens of schools across Minnesota have removed standardized test scores from their application process, but not all have adopted the policy long-term.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Hamline University will no longer require prospective students to include SAT and ACT scores in their applications, becoming the latest Minnesota institution to drop standardized test requirements.

Schools across the U.S. started dropping standardized test scores from their application requirements during the COVID-19 pandemic, and many have extended their policies. For example, the University of Minnesota dropped its ACT/SAT requirements through 2025 "in response to the challenge of scheduling standardized tests during the pandemic."

In Hamline's case, the test-optional admission policy will be permanent.

"We’re proud to be among the first Minnesota universities to take this important step in removing barriers for historically underserved students,” President Dr. Fayneese Miller said in a statement. “The changes we make today will open doors for first-generation students and underrepresented communities, adding to Hamline’s rich legacy of equity and opportunity.”

According to FairTest, a site that tracks which colleges and universities across the country have made standardized test scores optional for admissions, the following Minnesota schools have also dropped ACT/SAT tests for Fall 2022:

Academy College (Minneapolis)

Augsburg University (Minneapolis)

Bemidji State University (Bemidji)

Bethany Global University (Bloomington)

Bethel University (St. Paul)

Capella University (Minneapolis)

Carleton College (Northfield)

Century College (White Bear Lake)

College of Saint Benedict (St. Joseph)

College of St. Scholastica (Duluth)

Concordia College (Moorhead)

Concordia University (St. Paul)

Crown College (St. Bonifacius)

Dunwoody College of Technology (Minneapolis)

Gustavus Adolphus College (St. Peter)

Hamline University (St. Paul)

Macalester College (St. Paul)

Metropolitan State University (St. Paul)

Minneapolis College of Art and Design (Minneapolis)

Minnesota State University (Mankato)

Minnesota State University Moorhead (Moorhead)

Oak Hills Christian College (Bemidji)

Saint John's University (Collegeville)

Southwest Minnesota State University (Marshall)

St. Catherine University (St. Paul)

St. Cloud State University (St. Cloud)

St. Olaf College (Northfield)

University of Minnesota - Crookston (Crookston)

University of Minnesota - Rochester (Rochester)

University of Minnesota -- Duluth (Duluth)

University of Minnesota -- Twin Cities (Minneapolis)

University of Minnesota-Morris (Morris)

University of Northwestern-St. Paul (St. Paul)

University of St. Thomas (St. Paul)

Winona State University (Winona)

By eliminating the test score requirements, Hamline says it hopes to alleviate some of the concerns around test scores as well the financial burden presented by standardized testing.

In a press release, the university said eliminating the test scores will put a greater emphasis on academic performance throughout a student's time in high school, however, prospective students are still allowed to submit scores as part of their application if they chose.

