Happy 'Twosday!' Minnesota baby born on 2/22/2022

Anny Xiong welcomed her fourth child at M Health Fairview early Tuesday morning.

MINNEAPOLIS — It's a rare palindrome: February 2, 2022. It's a lot of twos, and it's even on a Tuesday!

You can celebrate the big day by avoiding the harsh snowstorm, or by welcoming a new baby to the world — that's how Anny Xiong of Maplewood, Minnesota, did it.

She welcomed her new baby girl at around 6:26 a.m. after waking up at midnight, knowing the baby was on her way. She was born at M Health Fairview.

"A little overwhelming but a little tired, but also very excited and happy that the newborn is here," Xiong said.

The little girl was supposed to be born on Feb. 24, according to Xiong, so the coincidence was unexpected.

"I just got to the hospital and one of the nurses mentioned, 'Today is a beautiful day,' and I was like, 'Ok, sure,'" She said.

Xiong said that with the birth falling on "Twosday," family and friends have been talking about it nonstop.

"Everyone said she has the best birthday and she's coming in during the whole snowstorm; she's coming on a big day."

Xiong likes the snow, too, saying that it makes her and her daughter's connection even more special.

"I love the snow even though it's kind of dangerous out there. She's coming on a snowy day, so it's very special to me."

Xiong said she grew up in the Twin Cities her entire life, and that's where she plans to raise all of her children.

As for a name, her and her partner can't seem to agree, but they're hopeful they'll decide on one soon.

"We'll have to keep convincing each other," Xiong said, adding that the "Twosday" aspect of it all will not play a role in the baby's name.