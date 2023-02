St. Paul Police responded and are at the school Friday afternoon.

ST PAUL, Minn. — St. Paul police are investigating a "serious incident" at Harding High School Friday afternoon.

The school went into a lockdown at approximately 11:45 a.m.

Harding High will remain in lockdown mode "until the building has been cleared," school officials stated in a news release.

District officials did not provide any details about the incident, or who was involved.