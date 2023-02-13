Harding High School stabbing victim identified; SPPD announces new 'short-term' security measures

The Saint Paul Police Department wrote in a tweet that the Ramsey County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Devin Scott, 15, of St. Paul.

The suspect, a 16-year-old boy, was taken into custody the day of the incident, and police say they're still trying to determine what led up to the deadly encounter.

Also on Monday, as classes were canceled for the day at Harding, Saint Paul Public Schools sent a letter to SPPS staff explaining new measures the district will take in the "short-term" to address security concerns at the district's "largest high schools that have experienced traumatic events."

In partnership with the Saint Paul Police Department, SPPS is announcing immediate, short-term security measures for some of our largest high schools that have recently experienced traumatic events at or near their campuses.

The following measures are being implemented starting today:

● A third full-time School Support Liaison is being added to the existing security team at Harding



● At Superintendent Gothard’s request, SPPD has placed two officers at each of the following schools on a short-term basis: Central, Como Park, Harding, Humboldt and Washington

- These officers will work closely with each school’s administration and security teams and remain on-site outside the school as an immediate resource

- Each officer was carefully selected for their previous work with youth and knowledge of the issues impacting our community.

- They may be familiar faces to some of our staff and students

While these five schools are getting these resources now, this is a fluid situation and we have the ability to make adjustments as needed. We are working closely with SPPD to determine what the longer-term plans could look like.

If you have any questions or concerns about safety at your school, please work with your administrator and school safety team and report them to the SPPS Emergency Communications Center. Answers to frequently asked questions are available on the SEM website. You can also submit an anonymous tip anytime using the Send a Tip feature and it will be acted on right away."

In a video message posted to the district's YouTube page Friday evening, St. Paul Superintendent Joe Gothard said, "Our kids are hurting."

"My plea to our entire community right now is that we are not okay. Our kids are not okay," Gothard said. "As evident by this event, has also been marked by other incidents throughout our city, whether it's in our schools or in our community that tells us that our kids are hurting, our staff are struggling to support them and know what to do. This is a time for us once again to come together, to work together, to make sure that we're supporting everyone in coming through these times of great grief and great tragedy as we move forward together."

Other incidents involving guns have been reported at Harding High School in recent years. In April 2022, a 16-year-old student was charged in juvenile court for allegedly bringing a gun into the building. In that case, officers were able to remove and secure the gun, which police said was reported stolen out of St. Paul.

That same month, parents and students were unnerved by an incident that was recorded in the bathroom and shared on social media. The weapon seen on tape ended up being a BB gun, and police are investigating that incident as an armed robbery.

And in Nov. 2021, a boy in the school was seen showing off a loaded gun.

"There's like four gun incidents and now this stabbing," a mother waiting to pick up her child said outside Harding High School Friday. "And they haven't been doing nothing. It's a shame it had to come to this."

Madison Hand, a junior at Harding, called on the district to reinstate school resource officers, which the school board cut across all high schools in 2020.

"I'm walking into that school every day knowing there's a chance my life, and other people's lives, could be on the line," Hand said. "In my opinion, I believe there need to be SROs (school resource officers) and metal detectors. This could have all been stopped and prevented."

A vigil is planned for the community Monday night outside Harding High School.

