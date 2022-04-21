St. Paul student arrested after bringing gun to Harding High School

Police said the handgun taken from the 16-year-old had been reported stolen out of St. Paul.

ST PAUL, Minn — A 16-year-old student at Harding High school was arrested after bringing a handgun into the building on April 20.

According to Saint Paul Police, officers were called to the school around 2 p.m. Wednesday after getting reports that an "agitated" student had a handgun in his waistband.

No one was injured during the incident, but police said school staff struggled with the teenager before getting him into handcuffs.

Officers removed and secured the gun, which police said was reported stolen out of St. Paul, and arrested the teen.

In a statement to parents, Harding principal Be Vang explained that the teen who had the gun was kept away from other students during the incident, and that all enhanced security measures remained in place throughout the day.

"We want to clearly reinforce with our school community that guns are not allowed in any Saint Paul Public School. Students who bring weapons to school face serious consequences and discipline, as outlined in our Student Rights and Responsibilities Handbook," Vang continued.

"Students are often aware of situations before adults, so please remind your child that it is important for them to report concerns to a trusted adult."

This is a developing story. KARE 11 will provide more details as new information becomes available.

READ MORE: Man whose shooting was caught on doorbell camera dies days later

More local news from KARE 11