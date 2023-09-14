Hastings Co-Op Creamery on fire after recently closing

Flames were seen leaping into the sky, and at one point the Minnesota State Patrol reported that ammonia was leaking from the building.

HASTINGS, Minn. — Fire crews remain on the scene of a fire at the recently closed Hastings Co-Op Creamery as they battled Wednesday night through Thursday morning.

The initial call came in around 10:45 p.m. Wednesday, and by 5 a.m. Thursday fire crews were still putting out hot spots.

At least 10 agencies were helping with the fire, with more crews on the way Thursday morning to relieve first responders, according to the Hastings fire chief. When KARE 11 photojournalist David Peterlinz arrived on the scene flames were leaping into the sky and the entire structure was engulfed. He says it appeared that tornados of fire were shooting out of the roof of the building.

Officials reported that ammonia was leaking from the building when they arrived. Ammonia was also strategically released at the scene but reportedly not into neighborhood areas.

Neighbors told KARE 11 that the city of Hastings put out a "Reverse 911" call to advise residents to stay in their homes, close windows and doors and turn off HVAC systems, as there is heavy smoke and potentially toxic substances in the air.

Part of Highway 61 was shut down between Highways 55 and 316 so crews could safely fight the fire, and as of early Thursday morning, the road remained closed. The creamery is located at 1700 Vermillion Street.

The fire comes a few weeks following the closure of the Hastings Co-Op Creamery after 110 years in business. In June, The Metropolitan Council temporarily cut the creamery off from the public sewer system after it reportedly dumped thousands of gallons of milk and cream into the system.

At the time, a spokesperson for the Minnesota Department of Agriculture said they had been working with the creamery to keep it going, but the challenges proved too difficult to overcome.

Hastings Dairy Store was still open in August, but manager Jamie Broskoff had said even then its future was uncertain after the creamery closed.

